Namibia: Navachab Unveils Klippenberg Quarantine Quarters Constructed On Mine's Golf Course

Taking their Covid-19 preparedness to the next level, QKR Navachab gold mine last week inaugurated its new N$1.5 million Klippenberg quarantine facility for employees who are Covid-19 positive.

At the inauguration, the Chief Regional Officer for Erongo, Ludmilla Doeses spoke on behalf of the Governor, Hon Neville André.

She described the people of Erongo as resilient, a characteristic they displayed long before Independence. Moving to more recent events, she cautioned Navachab's workers that Namibia is not out of the woods yet.

She congratulated the mine for its sound response to erect the facility for those who need to be isolated and treated.

Navachab's Managing Director, George Botshiwe said the facility is their contribution to reduce the government's burden, adding that it will encourage the staff to be tested without fear. The health and safety of all their employees remain a priority, he stated.

Pro-active step taken so far include screening, surveillance and testing of employees, stopping non-essential travel and increasing hygiene awareness across the mine.

The 4-bed facility is located on a 28-hectare area on the mine's golf course allowing for expansion if required. It is fenced in and fully compliant with the health ministry's requirements.

Botshiwe emphasized that "like our other health services such as those at the clinic and paramedic services, the facility will also be available for members of the community should the need arise and space is available."

The facility was officially inaugurated by the Chief Regional Officer of the Erongo region, Ms Ludmilla Habate Doeses, on behalf of the Regional Governor of the region, Honourable Neville Andre.