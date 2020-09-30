Namibia: Cricket Namibia Tees Off With Corporates for Both Business and Pleasure

Cricket Namibia hosted their first Corporate Golf day on the 18 September at the Windhoek Country Club.

The aim of the golf day was to link business communities in a time of immense challenge. Participation at the event was per invitation only, with the aim of attracting senior and executive management of corporate entities.

According to the cricket governing body, corporates normally meet around tables in board rooms or at business launches, but in this case Cricket Namibia created a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere for the 88 professionals who participated in the day.

"This was a day for businesses to not only enjoy the game of golf, but also to explore opportunities to collaborate and identify ideas of mutual benefit," they said.

The event also created opportunities for other entities that wanted to get involved as sponsors for the day, Cricket Namibia said.

Meanwhile, the involvement of Cricket Namibia's partners which included; AB Inbev, Distell, Naankuse, Torga Optical, XCO, APS, NeoLife, IXU, Pupkewitz Toyota, Ashburton and Future Media ensured that the event was a success, they concluded.