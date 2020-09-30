Namibia: 29-Year-Old Tops Swapo List At Khorixas

Youth activist Norman 'Tapsy' Nanuseb on Saturday topped Swapo's list for local authority councillor nominations at Khorixas.

Nanuseb is an active youth at Khorixas, where he serves as a volunteer with the local Namibia Red Cross Society during his free time and for nearly a decade has been the main organiser of the Miss Khorixas beauty pageant.

Nanuseb was also a fellow in the United States of America with the Young African Leaders Initiative last year.

He topped Swapo's list of aspiring local authority candidates, followed by Stella !Ganes, who previously worked as the ruling party's coordinator for women at its regional office at Opuwo.

Third on the party's list of candidates for the Khorixas Town Council election is Usko Shivute, an education officer at the ministry of education, followed by Cornetha Adams, who is the head of the department for languages at Cornelius Goreseb High School.

Youth activist Regi Roman came in at the fifth spot on the candidates list, followed by former teacher Irma Afrikaner, with the last spot taken by current Khorixas mayor Cleophas Tjuunduwa.

The incumbent regional councillor for Khorixas, Elijah /Aro Xoagub, defeated local authority councillor Gerson //Goagoseb to be nominated as Swapo's candidate in the Khorixas constituency regional council election. //Goagoseb, who is a businessman, currently serves as the deputy chairperson of the Khorixas Town Council's management committee.

The town's current deputy mayor, Emgard #Nauseb, did not make it onto the list of candidates for the coming election.

The party's district coordinator, Jonathan #Awoseb, said the election of candidates went smoothly and it was now time for campaigning.

"We also did zebra-style elections and everyone is delighted over the nominations," he commented.