Namibia: Virtual Fitness Event to Get Hearts Beating

29 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Yokany Oliveira

The Namibia Heart Foundation is set to host a virtual fitness event over the next weekend to raise funds to fight cardiovascular disease.

From 2 to 4 October, Namibians are invited to help the country move 20 000 kilometres in the foundation's 'Move Your Heart' virtual fitness event.

The entry fee is N$150 per person.

In a media statement issued last week, the foundation's founder Gerhard de Koe said Namibians are encouraged to walk, run or cycle many kilometres.

He said all proceeds from the entry fee would go directly to the Namibia Heart Foundation. However, on registering participants can donate further amounts.

Entrants may participate anywhere - on a road, trail, treadmill, indoor bike, or even virtual apps like Zwift.

Namibians are encouraged to move their hearts and add their kilometres to Namibia reaching its target of 20 000 km, De Koe said.

"They should ensure having an activity tracker app on their phones, watches or devices, for example, Strava, Google Fit, FitBit, that will track their walk, run or ride and upload it online," De Koe also said.

The event is sponsored by Bank Windhoek with the arrangements being taken care of by Farm Windhoek Fitness.

Participants are also encouraged to post their pictures and selfies on social media with #UseHeartNam and #MOVEyour❤ to win prizes.

Entrants are requested to go to the foundation's website at www.namheart.com or to register on Webscorer.

All participants having access to the required apps are asked to e-mail their kilometres completed by walk, run or cycle to [email protected] by 22h00 on Sunday, 4 October.

