Namibia: ACC Investigator Loses Case Against PM

Anti-Corruption Commission investigator Phelem Masule has lost the case in which he asked the High Court to prevent the prime minister from blocking his appointment as the commission's chief of investigations and prosecutions.

Acting judge Eileen Rakow yesterday struck Masule's application against prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa- Amadhila, the Anti-Corruption Commission and ACC director general Paulus Noa from the court roll, saying the court would not be hearing the matter as an urgent case and was also declining to exercise jurisdiction in the matter.

Reasons for Rakow's decision were not yet released by late yesterday afternoon.

Masule was informed on 16 July that he had been appointed as the ACC's head of investigations and prosecutions, succeeding his former colleague Nelius Becker after Becker had taken up a senior post in the Namibian Police last year. In early August, however, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila notified Masule in a letter that she had set aside his appointment.

In a subsequent letter, she informed Masule the reasons for her decision were that the ACC deviated from its own requirements when it shortlisted candidates for the position; that it shortlisted candidates who did not provide the required documents with their applications; and communicated with candidates after the period for applications had ended.

Masule claimed Kuugongelwa-Amadhila did not follow a fair and reasonable process and did not afford him an opportunity to be heard when she decided to reverse his appointment.

He also stated in an affidavit filed at the court that in his view there was no labour dispute between him and his employer, but that his constitutional rights to be treated fairly had been violated when the prime minister decided to set aside his appointment as ACC investigations chief.

During the hearing of the case about three and a half weeks ago, legal counsel Ramon Maasdorp, representing the prime minister, the ACC and Noa, argued that in terms of the Labour Act the case was supposed to be heard in the Labour Court.

He also argued that the requirements for it to be heard as an urgent matter had not been met, and that Masule did not show he would not be able to have his rights asserted in due course.

Masule, who was represented by lawyers Dennis Khama and Shakwa Nyambe, indicated yesterday that he and his legal representatives would first need to consider the court's judgement before they would decide their next step.