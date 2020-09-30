Tanzania: JPM Appoints New Tawiri Director General

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday appointed Dr Eblante Mjingo the new Director General of Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (TAWIRI).

Dr Mjingo, who prior to his new appointment was the Head of Wildlife Laboratory Services Tawiri, succeeds Dr Simon Mduma, who has retired.

Tawiri is a parastatal organisation under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism responsible for conducting and coordinating wildlife research in Tanzania.

It was established by Act of Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania No. 4 of 1980, under the name 'Serengeti Wildlife Research Institute' (SWRI), with the overall responsibility of carrying out, coordinating and supervising all wildlife research in the country.