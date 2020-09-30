Tanzania: EALA to Address Members' Financial Remittance On Time

30 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Edward Qorro in Arusha

The newly launched East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Strategic Plan is set to emphasize on the need of partner states to honour their financial obligations.

According to an EALA member, Mr Oburu Oginga, the five-year strategy will also highlight on financial remittances by the partner states that has proved to be an Achilles heel and for some time now, seen some East African Community (EAC) institutions being unable to meet their financial obligations.

"Although the issue of remittances is well captured in the treaty, the strategic plan will also highlight on the delays in remittance by the partner states," explained Mr Oginga, in a virtual interview on Monday evening shortly after the launch of the EALA 2019-2024 strategic plan.

However, Mr Oginga who also chaired a subcommittee of lawmakers that prepared the publication said the assembly will continue to hold partner states accountable to the cause.

According to the Kenyan lawmaker, the strategic plan will also address the need of EALA to be autonomous and have an independent financing mechanism.

"Much as the remittances have not been so forthcoming, we need to have an independent source," he counselled.

Detailing further on the publication, Mr Oginga said the 2019-2024 Strategic Plan will follow up on the implementation of the Common Market Protocol, a second Regional Integration milestone of the East African Community (EAC), which has been in force since 2010, in line with the provisions of the EAC Treaty.

It follows the Customs Union, which became fullyfledged in January 2010.

On her part, a member to the subcommittee Fatuma Ndangiza said the five year strategic plan will strengthen relationship between the assembly and parliaments within the six partner states.

"We will broaden the participation of key stakeholders in the assembly," she explained. Earlier on, EALA Speaker Martin Ngoga described the plan as an all-inclusive document which illustrates the commitment to the envisaged political integration. "Real test comes in the implementation of the plan," he challenged.

Among other things, the strategic plan provides a framework for implementing and delivering the mandate and functions of the assembly as required by the Treaty for the Establishment of EAC.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Kenya President to Sign French Consortium Loan for Infrastructure
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.