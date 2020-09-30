Namibia: Johannes Itching to Compete Again

29 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maurice Kambukwe

Veteran long-distance runner Helalia Johannes, who has been out of action for almost eight months due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, says she is keen on getting back to compete again.

Johannes last competed at the Kagawa Marugame International Half Marathon in Japan earlier this year before travel restrictions were imposed globally due to the virulent pandemic. In a brief interview with New Era Sport yesterday, the 2018 Commonwealth gold medallist said although she was raring to go, she still has no idea about her next competition.

"At the moment I don't have any upcoming competitions that I am aware of in terms of taking part," she said. Despite the virus disruptions, the long distance runner has been keeping herself fit. "I haven't stopped training. My team and I are always out there putting in the work to ensure when the competitions return it won't catch us lacking. If announcements will be made locally of any race, that will be a good thing and will help me to work extra hard to prepare every single competition to come thereafter," she said.

Johannes, who is also an All-Africa Games gold and bronze medallist, has already booked her spot at the Tokyo Olympics, which were called off this year. The global showpiece will take place next year in Japan. The Covid-19 state of emergency was recently lifted by President Hage Geingob, paving the way for the return of both contact and non-contact sports.

Read the original article on New Era.

