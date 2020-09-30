Namibia: Goals Galore As Youth League Returns

29 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maurice Kambukwe

A total of 23 goals were scored during the past weekend in the MTC HopSol League matches involving Under 15 and U/17 Windhoek-based teams. The matches were played on Friday and Saturday. The tournament was previously run on a league basis, but due to the substantial disruption caused by Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers and sponsors decided to replace it with a league cup competition.

"Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, we had to turn our 10 months league fixtures into an eight weeks cup tournament, and all our members embraced this new challenge whole heartily," read a notice posted on the league's website. In terms of the new format, U/15 and U/17 categories each consist of two groups of six teams.

The teams play each other on a round robin basis, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals. Ramblers showed no remorse in the U/17 category after beating Fortis Football Academy 6-2.

Kaizen Football Academy beat Ramblers B by 3-0, while Swallows defeated Windhoek Gymnasium 1-0. Another match that was supposed to play at the weekend between A. Shipena Senior Secondary School and SKW was postponed and is scheduled for tomorrow at Windhoek Gymnasium. In the U/15 league, Kaizen Football Academy commenced with a win after beating Ramblers B by 2-0. While Swallows beat Athletic Club Football Academy 3-2 to claim victory. Kasaona Football Academy also took off with a great start after beating Windhoek Gymnasium 1-0. SKW registered a win at the weekend after they beat Fortis Football Academy by 3-0.

-mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Kenya President to Sign French Consortium Loan for Infrastructure
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.