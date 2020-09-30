Namibia: Goals Galore As Youth League Returns

A total of 23 goals were scored during the past weekend in the MTC HopSol League matches involving Under 15 and U/17 Windhoek-based teams. The matches were played on Friday and Saturday. The tournament was previously run on a league basis, but due to the substantial disruption caused by Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers and sponsors decided to replace it with a league cup competition.

"Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, we had to turn our 10 months league fixtures into an eight weeks cup tournament, and all our members embraced this new challenge whole heartily," read a notice posted on the league's website. In terms of the new format, U/15 and U/17 categories each consist of two groups of six teams.

The teams play each other on a round robin basis, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals. Ramblers showed no remorse in the U/17 category after beating Fortis Football Academy 6-2.

Kaizen Football Academy beat Ramblers B by 3-0, while Swallows defeated Windhoek Gymnasium 1-0. Another match that was supposed to play at the weekend between A. Shipena Senior Secondary School and SKW was postponed and is scheduled for tomorrow at Windhoek Gymnasium. In the U/15 league, Kaizen Football Academy commenced with a win after beating Ramblers B by 2-0. While Swallows beat Athletic Club Football Academy 3-2 to claim victory. Kasaona Football Academy also took off with a great start after beating Windhoek Gymnasium 1-0. SKW registered a win at the weekend after they beat Fortis Football Academy by 3-0.

