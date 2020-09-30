Botswana: Elephant Attacks, Injures Zimbabwean National

29 September 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Goitsemodimo Williams

Nkange — A Zimbabwean national working as herd boy at Chabale lands in Nkange village is recovering at Nyangabgwe referral hospital, after being attacked by an elephant on Saturday night.

Tutume police station commander, Assistant Superintendent Lesego Kgosiemang explained in an interview with BOPA, that a herd of elephants invaded the yard where the victim and his colleagues were sleeping in a tent.

He said according to their investigations, the trio made efforts to chase away the jumbos, but to no avail. Ass.Supt Kgosiemang said the victim reportedly took a rifle and fired a shot at them, injuring one.

He said the victim and his companions then followed the herd and one of the elephants charged at him piercing him in the back through to the chest. He said his companions then called for help and the victim was rushed to the hospital.

ASP Kgosiemang said investigations were still ongoing, while the victim's employer was engaged to determine if the victim had proper documents allowing him to be living and working in Botswana.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

