Namibia: Importation of English Cucumbers Banned to Support Market Access for Local Production

Pixabay
(File photo).
29 September 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Due to increased local production volumes of the English Cucumber, Namibia has put a temporary ban on imports of the product, effective 25 September, the Namibian Agronomic Board announced.

The ban is in effect until further notice and all valid special import permits that were issued for English Cucumber automatically became invalid as of 25 September, and will not be accepted at any border post unless if there are other special controlled products on such permits, for which the border is currently open for importation.

The Agronomic Board said this is because local producers find it hard to market their product as the favourable climatic conditions cause some traders to import the product.

"The Namibian Agronomic Board's compliance inspectors will conduct physical inspection at the entry border posts or at first offloading point to ensure full compliance to these requirements and any illegal importation shall be dealt with in accordance with the existing punitive measures," Emilie Abraham Manager of Horticulture Market Development said.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Kenya President to Sign French Consortium Loan for Infrastructure
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.