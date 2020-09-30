Namibia: Importation of English Cucumbers Banned to Support Market Access for Local Production

Due to increased local production volumes of the English Cucumber, Namibia has put a temporary ban on imports of the product, effective 25 September, the Namibian Agronomic Board announced.

The ban is in effect until further notice and all valid special import permits that were issued for English Cucumber automatically became invalid as of 25 September, and will not be accepted at any border post unless if there are other special controlled products on such permits, for which the border is currently open for importation.

The Agronomic Board said this is because local producers find it hard to market their product as the favourable climatic conditions cause some traders to import the product.

"The Namibian Agronomic Board's compliance inspectors will conduct physical inspection at the entry border posts or at first offloading point to ensure full compliance to these requirements and any illegal importation shall be dealt with in accordance with the existing punitive measures," Emilie Abraham Manager of Horticulture Market Development said.