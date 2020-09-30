Malawi: Ntchisi Conservation Trust in Vegetation Restoration Campaign

Ntchisi — In a bid to restore forests, Ntchisi Conservation Trust, a local non-governmental organisation in the district, has embarked on a fundraising campaign dubbed 'Greening Chinthembwe Campaign' to raise money for tree restoration and tree seedling nursery establishment.

The conservation trust's Executive Director, Luke Makuluni told Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Monday that there is wanton cutting down of trees for charcoal making at Chinthembwe in Traditional Authority Vuso Jere in the district.

He said they have been compelled to embark on this campaign to replenish the environment.

"We are aiming at planting 50,000 trees in the 2020/21 tree planting season in order to counter attack the negative impacts of climate change in the area due to charcoal production," he said.

He said cutting down trees has led to the loss of huge forest cover in the area which has had an impact on socio-economic well-being of the communities there.

Makuluni further said the extreme events are severely felt by women and girls who culturally are responsible for collecting water in the area.

"This has even affected water supply and sanitation eventually as communities, especially women and girls, move long distances in search for water.

"It is against this background that this project seeks to address systematic forest degradation by adopting some innovative reforestation approach," he said.

According to Makuluni, the campaign is for thirty (30) days and started on September 15. It is expected to end on October 15.

Makuluni expressed hope the K 1- million target would be achieved.