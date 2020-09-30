Malawi: Ntchisi Conservation Trust in Vegetation Restoration Campaign

29 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Sydney Chaima

Ntchisi — In a bid to restore forests, Ntchisi Conservation Trust, a local non-governmental organisation in the district, has embarked on a fundraising campaign dubbed 'Greening Chinthembwe Campaign' to raise money for tree restoration and tree seedling nursery establishment.

The conservation trust's Executive Director, Luke Makuluni told Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Monday that there is wanton cutting down of trees for charcoal making at Chinthembwe in Traditional Authority Vuso Jere in the district.

He said they have been compelled to embark on this campaign to replenish the environment.

"We are aiming at planting 50,000 trees in the 2020/21 tree planting season in order to counter attack the negative impacts of climate change in the area due to charcoal production," he said.

He said cutting down trees has led to the loss of huge forest cover in the area which has had an impact on socio-economic well-being of the communities there.

Makuluni further said the extreme events are severely felt by women and girls who culturally are responsible for collecting water in the area.

"This has even affected water supply and sanitation eventually as communities, especially women and girls, move long distances in search for water.

"It is against this background that this project seeks to address systematic forest degradation by adopting some innovative reforestation approach," he said.

According to Makuluni, the campaign is for thirty (30) days and started on September 15. It is expected to end on October 15.

Makuluni expressed hope the K 1- million target would be achieved.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.