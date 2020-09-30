Namibia/Mali: Warriors Rivals Turn to Expats

MALI are looking to beef up their ranks with Abdoulaye Doucouré and Adama Traore ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Namibia in November.

The Eagles this week named the two expatriates in their 31-man squad for upcoming friendlies in Turkey, as they bid to persuade the English Premier League-based pair to commit their international future to Mali instead of France and Spain.

Mali play warm-up matches against Ghana and Iran in the Fifa international friendlies window between 7 and 15 October before facing the action-deprived Brave Warriors in successive Afcon qualifiers thereafter.

Namibia are third in Group A with three points, ahead of matches against Mali and Guinea. The two West African sides are both a point ahead of Namibia, who will play South Africa's Bafana Bafana in the annual Nelson Mandela Challenge on 8 October.

Born in Spain to Malian parents, Traore (24) has risen to prominence at Wolverhampton Wanderers, with his explosive displays earning two call-ups to the Spanish national side.

However, the Barcelona graduate missed out on both occasions due to injury last year and recently after he tested positive for Covid-19. Traore has represented Spain at four youth levels and is said to be keen on making the step-up to the 2010 Fifa World Cup champions.

In January, the fast and furious forward suggested he would be open to play for either country - even after his first call-up for Spain.

"My mentality is to work for the team and the performance for the team gives me half a chance with two international teams and I am happy for that," he told BBC Sport.

"I am grateful [to have the chance] with the two international teams - Spain where I was born and Mali where my origins are."

Similarly, enterprising Everton midfielder Doucoure (27) has not made a secret of his desire to play for current world champions France.

Doucoure, who was born in France to Malian parents, is a former French junior international.

If the two do decide to play for Mali, it is unlikely they would be eligible to play in these upcoming games, with plenty of paperwork to be completed in order to comply with Fifa's eligibility rules.

They could be eligible by the time the matches against Namibia take place.

There have been several cases recently of African countries calling up high-profile European-based players, who have dual nationality, without prior consultation and then being embarrassed when they failed to turn up.