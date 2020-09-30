Namibia: Nesa Finals Decided

RASHAAD Matjila and Matias Fillemon topped the competition at the eFootball PES and Tekken National Tournament in Windhoek on Saturday.

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (Nesa) hosted an exciting final round where Matjila took first place in eFootball PES, securing a spot on the Namibian Esports team for the third time, while Fillemon earned his place after dethroning Freddy Mazila, who had won the Tekken top prize for the past three years.

"Competition was tight, and the tension high as athletes competed for a position on the Namibian Esports team in their respective esports titles," said Nesa's Salome de Bruyn.

"Both athletes performed exceptionally and showed dedication and perseverance is key to reaching their goals. Nesa is proud to have them on the team," she added.

The two will represent Namibia in upcoming international test matches, including the online regional competitions of the International Esports Federation's (IESF's) Esports World Championship against South Africa.

The winners of the online regional competitions go through to the finals of the Esports World Championship which will be held in Eilat, Israel, during December.

"The annual national tournaments for Esports in Namibia is gaining more support from gamers, sponsors and the community as esports is gaining momentum worldwide," De Bruyn enthused.

Saturday's event was made possible through the support of Logitech G, Vander Designs, Future CC and APS Guesthouse.

"Nesa looks forward to these teams competing in international matches and request any assistance possible towards securing more opportunities for Namibian esports athletes," said De Bruyn.