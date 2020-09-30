Morocco: Moroccan FM in Bamakao Carrying a Message of Encouragement, Friendship and Solidarity

Bamako — Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Nasser Bourita, on Tuesday paid a visit to Bamako with a message of encouragement, friendship and solidarity towards the Malian authorities and the Malian people.

"A message of encouragement in relation to all the important actions that have been undertaken to place Mali on the path of a peaceful and promising transition which will enable to build the Mali of tomorrow", Bourita told reporters during this visit which took place following the high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI.

With this solidarity visit, Morocco reiterates its "will to support Mali in this important phase of its recent history," Bourita pointed out.

"Morocco has always put the interests of the Malian people beyond all circumstances and political contexts and today, in these very particular times, the Kingdom, in accordance with the high guidelines of HM the King, is ready to support all the priorities and all the programs that will be defined by the Malian authorities during this period", he said.

This visit to Bamako is also a message of friendship sent to the various forces of Mali so that all Malians mobilize to ensure the success of this transition, that all the forces and all those who have an influence or who can help today contribute in this action so that this transition is made by Malians and for Malians, the minister stressed.

Morocco, he added, considers that "the Malians have the capacity to manage their problems and do not need an internationalization of their situation", adding that "the Malian genius has proved that it is capable of placing the supreme interests of Mali above all other considerations".

This transition "must also learn from past experiences, limitations, drifts and also from interventionism which diverted the promising momentum of 2012", he said.

"Today we are confident thanks to this Malian genius, thanks to the commitment of the authorities of the transition and thanks to the mobilization of all the active forces that Mali will be able to emerge from this transition", he noted.

During this visit, Bourita was granted an audience by Transitional President of the Republic of Mali, His Excellency Bah N'Daw.

Bourita also met with Transitional Vice-President, Colonel Assimi Goïta, as well as with Transitional Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad also held talks with Malian dignitaries, including Bouyé Haïdara and Imam Mahmoud Dicko.

All the Malian interlocutors, including transitional president of the Republic of Mali, His Excellency Bah N'daw, expressed their sincere thanks to HM King Mohammed VI for his continuous solicitude for the Republic of Mali and its people.