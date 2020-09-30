Namibia: Airports Company Appoints New Board

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has appointed a new board of directors, which sees local businessman Leake Hangala retaining his position as chairperson.

The new board will be in office for three years from 1 October 2020 until 30 September 2023.

Hangala's deputy will still be Irene Visser. Other board members are Rudolph Rittman, Mathew //Gowaseb and Elize Petersen.

Outgoing members comprise Lesenda G Mohamed and Ipupa Kasheeta.

Minister of public enterprises Leon Jooste says he expects the new board to be creative in conceptualising ways to maintain commercial viability.

"I want to see more active and aggressive marketing to put the airport on the map to attract more airlines. The NAC has been severely affected by the pandemic and the new board will have to be creative in conceptualising ways to maintain commercial viability," he says.

Jooste says he wants the airport's upgrade to be concluded soon.

"The Hosea Kutako International Airport interim upgrade project must be concluded soon to ensure a pleasant experience to our visitors early next year when we are hoping to see more recovery in the air travel business."

The new board is expected to play a big role in the awarding of the tender to upgrade the airport estimated to cost more than N$4 billion.

The NAC has been a hotbed of allegations of corruption, bribery and fraud.

The previous board's terms were of effect from 11 October 2018 till 1 August 2019, but was extended for a year.

Jooste says the previous board's tenure had to be extended due to Covid-19.

Hangala says he is excited and honoured.

"One has to be excited. That shows that people have confidence in you with the work you do. I am honoured. I want to believe we have made good progress with the last board. I would like to build from there with the new board.

"Some of the tasks we will concentrate on is to turn the economy around with the help of our stakeholders, and make sure our travelling community is best catered for," Hangala says.

The state agency is tasked with running the country's eight national airports.