Ethiopia: Ministry Encourages Use of Electric Vehicles to Minimize Pollution

Addis Ababa — A stakeholder's consultation organized by Ministry of Transport was held on Wednesday with a view to introduce a renewable energy transport service in Ethiopia by promoting electric vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, Transport Minister, Dagmaswit Moges said imported old cars are the major causes of pollution being observed in the country.

Noting 75 percent of green house effect is caused by the transport sector, she pointed out that electric cars play a vital role in minimizing the air pollution that is threatening the environment.

She further stressed the need for enhanced participation by the private companies in Ethiopia to engage in emission free industries such as electric vehicles.

In this regard, the government of Ethiopia with its green economy and climate resilient vision encourages the use of electric vehicles to help reduce pollution caused by transportation services, she said.

The ministry has also given paramount attention to ensuring sustainable transport service by enhancing renewable energy aimed at preventing pollution in its 10 year plan, Dagmawit added.

The meeting, that brought together vehicle importers, assemblers, and manufactures, discussed in depth on the opportunities and challenges of the new technology.

The companies currently engaged in the business have also shared their experiences to the participants.

Managing Director of Marathon Motor Engineering, the first company engaged in assembling electric cars in Ethiopia, Melkamu Assefa, explained the importance of the technology for green development as it minimizes air and sound pollution.

"Electric cars minimize air and sound pollution, provide low cost of energy and create new jobs."

The managing director has also disclosed his company's intention to expand the technology and manufacture more electric cars.

Lack of electric charge stations and skilled human power are some of the key challenges currently facing the sector, it was indicated.