Ethiopia: Police Continue On a Major Revamp, Ensure Prosperity - PM Abiy

30 September 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the reform to modernize and digitalize the police force and maintain national prosperity will continue in underpinning manner.

A military parade of the Ethiopian Federal Police Force was demonstrated today at Meskel Square in the capital Addis Ababa under a theme "Serving the Public and Nation Beyond Oneself".

Premier Abiy appreciated the Federal Police force for their exceptional bravery in tirelessly serving the public and safeguarding the constitution.

Mentioning the remarkable achievements registered in the reforms undertaken over the past two years, Abiy noted that the reform will continue until it is up to the standards of the present day.

Urging the police forces to be vigilant against any undesired activities, the Premier underscored "Ethiopia will continue its journey towards prosperity."

