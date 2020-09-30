Ethiopia: Federal Police Force Stages Military Parade

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Federal Police Force today staged a military parade at Meskel Square in the capital Addis Ababa under a theme "Serving the Public and Nation Beyond Onesel."

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other high level officials of the federal and regional governments have attended the parade.

On the occasion, Federal Police Commissioner General, Endashaw Tassew said the commission is currently conducting a comprehensive structural reforms.

The reforms aims at enhancing the institution's capability to maintain the peace and stability of the nation, rule of law and order by averting illegal activities of anti-peace elements in the country.

Following the reforms undertaken over the past two years, the Federal Police Force is now in a very good position to properly fulfill its responsibilities of maintaining the peace and stability of the country, the Commissioner General indicated.

Works are also underway to build a more modernize federal police force by equipping the institution with the necessary technologies and skills, he added.

Minister of Peace, Moferiat Kamil on her part said the reform being taken place within the federal police force enables the institution to render modernized services demanded by the general public.

Noting the fact that the federal police force plays a leading role in the process of democratization, she stressed the need to strengthen the cooperation of the public with the institution in a bid to further ensure the peace and stability of the country.