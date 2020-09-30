Tanzania: It's Time We Stopped Meddling in Aston Villa

opinion

Some Tanzania soccer fans who lack knowledge on professional soccer have been writing unprintable things on the Aston Villa FC website over the club's decision to send Mbwana Samatta on loan to Turkey's Fenerbache.

They lack knowledge on professional soccer because they don't know why loaning of players was introduced in the first place and what it means to both clubs and the player involved.

Loaning of players was introduced in order to help all the three parties involved in the exercise, namely, the club which owns the player, the club where the player is being loaned to and more importantly, the player himself.

When the club owning the player decides to loan its player to another club what this means is that it gives the player an opportunity to reassess himself, but more importantly, to help him bring back the confidence such a player may have lost in the course of trying to replicate the form that had led his new club into buying him in the first place.

Experience shows that more often than not players who are loaned to other clubs not only recover their lost form but they also come back stronger than ever before. Such development has also tended to make clubs where the player had been loaned to buy off such players from their former clubs.

The world has also witnessed a number of incidents in which clubs owning the player refuse to sell their players to the loaned clubs and instead recall their players upon expiry of the loan period.

In fact, Barcelona FC has just done that with Philippe Coutinho whom they had loaned to Bayern Munich where he helped the German club win both UEFA Champions League and the Super Cup. A number of top flight European clubs had wanted to sign the Brazilian but Barcelona refused to sell the player.

The question is, if the Brazilian super star could be loaned to another club who is Samatta? A club decides to loan a player to another club instead of selling such a player because it still wants to keep the player. If it did not, it would not loan out the player.

But because the club still needs the player that is why it does not want the player to remain in the team where he would not get adequate playing time for keeping his form intact.

Therefore Aston Villa loaned Samatta to the Turkish club so that he could get adequate playing time and also help him recapture the form that had made him a scoring star in the Belgian premier league. It is therefore uncouth to write those unprintable things in the website of the English premier league club in the name of 'defending the so called Samatta's interest.'

Aston Villa have sent Samatta to the Turkish club on loan because they felt that his form was no longer the kind of form he had had when they decided to buy him from the Belgian soccer club. But because he still had the flashes of his good past, they decided to send him on loan to the Turkish soccer club, hoping that he would recover his form.

Let's not forget that there are a number of things that may have had an effect on Samatta after his move from Belgian to England. Although England is in Europe, but for some of us who have lived in Europe, there are a lot of small differences here and there between one European country with another.

For instance, much as I have no problem with English and its culture, but I would rather live and work in Germany rather than England for a variety of reasons and this is because I have spent more years in Germany than in England. One could say the same thing about Samatta.

He spent over three years in Belgian playing among African players from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), just to mention a few, where he had lived for over three years as he played for TP Mazembe. One can therefore say that his fast acclimatization with the top flight Belgian soccer league may have also had an influence from the kind of players he played with.

Besides, the highly physical English football is quite different from the Belgian football which is more artistic and is a mixed blend of Brazilian and African style, hence Samatta's problem. The Turkish football has borrowed quite considerably from both African and Brazilian brand of football and that explains Aston Villa's decision to send their Tanzanian player to Turkey.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For whoever had followed closely Samatta's performance in the Belgian and English league would note that the Samatta who played in the latter league was not the same man who had played in the former league. He had lost the sharpness, especially in scoring, he had had while playing in the Belgian league and this alarmed his latter handlers.

Therefore, instead of attacking Aston Villa for sending, on loan, Samatta to the Turkish soccer club we should have firstly done our homework, if we were really serious about helping our player, to find out the benefits or otherwise of loaning players to other clubs.

What is very unfortunate about these attacks on the English premier league club is that this is not the first Tanzanian soccer fans have been writing unprintable things on Aston Villa's website. We need to stop this because it is tarnishing the image of our country.

When Samatta appeared, in our eyes, not to be getting assistance from other players, we did the same thing. This later forced Samatta to appeal to Tanzanian soccer fans to stop what they were doing, attacking his colleagues in the team. If we really love Samatta, let us help him by refraining from attacking his club.