Tanzania: RBA League Sails to Semis Showdown

THE Regional Basketball League (RBA) semi-finals for both men and women are set to begin tomorrow at Kurasini Harbours court in Dar es Salaam.

JKT Stars will step in the court first to face Vijana Queens for the women semis and later JKT will take over Oilers for men's semis. The women semifinalists were picked from the four teams that lead the women's league.

JKT Stars was at the top place after collecting twelve points in six wins followed by Ukonga Queens that registered 10 points tied with DB Lioness and at fourth place was Vijana Queens who bagged nine points.

The women's second semifinalist game will be between Ukonga Queens and DB Lioness this Friday. On the same day Army Basketball Club (ABC) will meet with Kurasini Heat for men's semis.

JKT advanced to the semis after defeating Ukonga Kings 2-0; in their first playoff game they registered 85-65 and the second was 68-60.

His semis opponent Oilers sealed a place with 2-0 as well; they won 80-70 and 71-58 against Pazi. ABC knocked out the defending champions Vijana City Bulls 2-1.

It was thrilling contest as both teams showed outstanding performance; VBC won the first debuts by 81-71 but in the second and third game ABC registered 71-81 and 80-75 wins.

Prior to the quarterfinals game JKT sailed to the playoff stage after collecting 30 points after winning all their fifteen matches and led the men's league.

ABC, who have hauled 27 points, Kurasini Heat who have collected 26 points are third ahead of the fourth-placed Pazi; Oilers are placed at the fifth position with 25 points similarly to Ukonga Kings, Vijana City bulls and the 8 - placed Savio.

The men's league involved 16 teams and women league had seven teams. The league is expected to reach its climax on October 15th, this year.