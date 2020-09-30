Tanzania: Community Lauded for Tipping Police On Suspected Murderer

30 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Masato Masato in Zanzibar

TANZANIA Media Women Association, Zanzibar (TAMWA ZNZ) has applauded the community's assistance to the police towards the arrest of a suspected murderer, Haji Jaha Issa.

The 25-year old suspect and resident of South Unguja's Paje suburb, is allegedly to be behind the death of 21-year old Hajra Abdallah Abdallah.

According to South Unguja Regional Police Commander, Suleiman Hassan Suleiman, the law enforcers arrested the suspect on August 1, 2020 in Msisi village, Tanga region in Handeni district.

Commander Suleiman said good Samaritans offered information on the suspect who had fled, but the police received a tip that led to the suspect's arrest.

He was transferred to Zanzibar on August 4, 2020 prior to his arraignment before the Vuga High Court on August 28, 2020. His trial is scheduled to resume on October 9, 2020.

"The search and arrest operation became easier for the police because the community cooperated. Good citizens informed us about the suspect's hiding place in Msisi village," the RPC said.

It has taken about seven months since Hajra was murdered at around 9pm at Paje on February 26, 2020.

Hajra's mother, Lela Leo thanked the police and informers for the successful arrest of the key suspect in the murder of her daughter.

Ms Lela also asked the law enforcers to deal with the case formidably for justice to be achieved.

TAMWA ZNZ Director, Dr Mzuri Issa pleaded with the law enforcers to ensure justice is done to uphold the rule of law and end "these oppressive acts against hapless women."

Dr Mzuri said her organisation has so far recorded 17 cases of murder against women in Zanzibar since 2016, with only four cases, including the late Hajra's, brought before the court.

According to available information, the remaining cases' suspects have not yet been arraigned due to incomplete investigation or non-arrest of the key suspects.

The other three pending cases before the Vuga High Court in Unguja Urban West involve the murder of 21-year old Wasila Mussa, Samira Sultan (56) and Zawadi Paulo (35).

Meanwhile, in an effort to combat sexual violence, TAMWA ZNZ in collaboration with Action Aid has trained 660 community members from 22 wards of North B Unguja District.

TAMWA-Zanzibar Advocacy Officer, Zaina Salum Abdalla noted that the training aimed to build a better understanding on issues regarding to violence and its consequences.

She believes that the twoweek training will bring significant changes, such as awareness on the indicators and importance of reporting incidents related to violence as soon as they occur.

She further added that in various parts of Zanzibar so far, some members of the community have been pretending not to be aware of cases of violence against women and children for fear of putting their marriages at risk.

"There are so many cases related to violence against women and children in our society, but some people are unwilling to speak about them because they fear marriage break ups," she added.

The official urged the community to change their way and be at the forefront to report individuals who sexually abuse women, so as to combat the problem.

Speaking on behalf of others, Sheikh Khamis Ndende Juma said it was true that they have grown seeing incidents of humiliation against women in their communities.

