Tanzania: Blood Bank Centre Mobilises Blood Donation in Region

30 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

A DODOMA-based Regional Blood Bank Centre is planning to run a special campaign that will educate and sensitise communities on the importance of building a culture of donating blood.

According to Head of the Centre, Dr Leah Kitundya, demand for safe blood in Dodoma city currently stands at 1000 to 1500 blood pints per month against what is routinely collected and still below the target.

Elaborating, Dr Kitundya said that the move eyes addressing safe blood shortage in the region, where there is poor response from the public to donate blood.

However, she attributed the shortage to poor awareness and readiness among the community members especially women who hesitate to donate blood.

"Experience proves that women are most likely to acquire blood than men, but they (women) are; however, rarely turn out to donate blood," she observed.

Detailing, she said the campaign will run a series of awareness sessions in primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities, public institutions, and army barracks as well as places of worship.

"The focus is to instill a good culture of donating blood in the communities in the region in order to increase number of donors," she expressed.

Dr Kitundya further noted that when the country was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the number of blood donors reduced and created a shortage of blood units reserve at the centre, adding that reliable and often blood donors in the region are students from Secondary and high learning institutions.

