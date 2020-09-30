Tanzania: Mabera - Paying Homage to Guitar Pyrotechnician

THE death of Msondo Ngoma Band master guitarist Said Mabera has shocked music fans in Tanzania and East Africa.

According to the deceased son Mabera Said, his late father died on Monday night at his residence in Goba, Dar es Salaam after battling long illness. He was laid to rest on Tuesday in Goba.

Mabera was born in 1945 in Ujiji, Kigoma and was one of a few remaining guitar heroes of rhumba music, the genre that dominated the music scene since the late 1960s.

Mabera has remained loyal to Msondo Ngoma band since 1973 when he joined the band, taking over Abel Baltazal, who was the band's master guitarist along Kassim Mponda, Ahmed Omar and Abdallah Omar Dula.

Mabera joined Msondo when it was known as Juwata Jazz and was still there when it again changed the name to become Ottu Jazz before taking their present name of Msondo Ngoma.

He , in the late 1970s, became the second guitarist after Ndala Kasheba, to play a dozen-stringed guitar whose notable hits include 'Kuchacha Kubaya'.

In most of his five decade career with Msondo Ngoma, Mabera guitar was Gibson epiphonie, the type of guitar widely used by guitar legends like Franco Makiadi, Nguza Viking, Kassim Mapili, Les Paul and BB King.

Most often he used to say master guitarists proffered Gibson to its rival guitar Fender stratocaster due to its resonance feel.

His biggest honour with the band was a few years ago when the band's hit Kalunde, won named the best East and Central African hit.

Msondo Ngoma under Mabera leadership floored Congolese star, Fally Ipupa in the finale held in Nairobi Kenya. His death is a big blow to Rhumba music as he was one of the few surviving pillars of the genre.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He is survived with a widow and six children.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information, Culture, Sports and Arts has sent condolence message to the family of the late Said Mabera and his renowned band Msondo Ngoma Band following the death of the renowned soloist.

In his condolence message, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Hassan Abbasi said Mabera demise was a big blow for the music and entertainment industry in the country.

He said during his lifetime, the late Mabera made major contribution in the growth and development of music industry and his outstanding talent attracted many fans.

"We have received the information on Mabera's demise with shock and grief. This is a big blow to the music industry in the country, especially dance music genre, where he had attracted a lot of followers. "His unique talent on solo guitar saw him winning several awards," disclosed Abbasi, who is also the Chief Government Spokesman.