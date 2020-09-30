Nigeria: ICPC Clarifies Position On N2.67bn School Feeding Fraud Allegation

30 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kunle Sanni

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has clarified its earlier statement on the alleged diversion of N2.67billion fund meant for school feeding during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The ICPC chairperson, Bolaji Owasanoye, on Monday, in a series of tweets via the commission's verified Twitter handle said investigations carried out by the agency traced the said fund allegedly diverted into private accounts.

The Commission also revealed that over N2.5 billion was misappropriated by a senior civil servant (name withheld), now deceased, in the ministry of agriculture.

"We discovered payment of N2.67bn during lockdown when the children were not in school, and some money ended up in personal accounts. We have commenced investigations into these findings," the tweet partly read.

Mr Owasanoye's statement was misinterpreted as an indictment of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, whose ministry handles the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) of the federal government.

In a reaction through her spokesperson, Nneka Anibeze, Ms Farouq denied the allegation, saying the fund allegedly misappropriated was meant for feeding of boarding school students of federal government colleges and not the HGSFP.

However, in a statement made on Tuesday, the ICPC's spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said the school feeding referred to by Mr Owasanoye was the feeding of boarding students in Federal Government Colleges who were all at home during the COVID-19 lockdown and not the HGSFP.

During the pandemic induced lockdown, schools including state and federal colleges, were closed across the country as a means to curtail the spread of the virus.

The statement read; "The Commission wishes to clarify that the "school feeding" referred to by the Chairman of ICPC was the feeding of boarding students in Federal Government Colleges, who were all at home during the COVID-19 lockdown. This is NOT the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme being managed by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

"The Commission had discovered through its review of publications on the Open Treasury Portal that statutory monthly allocations meant for the feeding of secondary school students of SOME Federal Government Colleges were diverted into personal accounts.

"This statement is issued for the purpose of clarifying the statement of the Hon. Chairman. Consequently, the general public is hereby advised to disregard the said reports suggesting a reference to the school feeding programme going on in primary schools. The full speech of the Chairman can be downloaded from the Commission's website at www.icpc.gov.ng.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.