Kenya: Wildlife Trafficking Suspect Mansour to Remain in Custody Pending Extradition Case

Nairobi — Mansur Mohammed Surur alias Mansour, a Kenyan suspect wanted by the US government over wildlife trafficking, will remain in police custody until October 7 when the prosecution will present an application in court for his extradition.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku who issued the order on Wednesday said the suspect had sought time to respond to the prosecution's application for extradition.

She said the suspect asked for about seven days to respond.

The magistrate also said the court will endeavor to deliver its ruling on bail on the same day.

The court heard that the suspect's accomplice, Abdul Azuz, he is still at large and is being sought by police through a warrant of arrest issued by the court.

The two fugitives are wanted in the US for wildlife trafficking offences, a US court having registered indictments on the same.

The investigating officer Inspector Ali Bashir, in a sworn affidavit, indicated that the warrants against the two suspects were issued in August 2018.

Mansour was arrested in Mombasa on arrival from Yemen.

State Counsel Catherine Mwaniki indicated that the two face an offence of conspiracy to commit wildlife trafficking.

The prosecution told the trial magistrate that it will call a witness during the hearing of the extradition proceeding.

The court directed that the suspect files his response to the State's application within six days and serve the same to the prosecution by October 8.