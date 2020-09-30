Uganda: Wanyoto Ahead of Galiwango in NRM Provisional Results

30 September 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Arthur Arnold Wadero

Ms Lydia Wanyoto Mutende is leading and is ahead of the incumbent Mbale Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Connie Galiwango Nakayenze in the race for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for Mbale City, according to provisional results from the party's Electoral Commission.

According to a press release issued by the by the party's deputy EC chairperson, Mr John Arimpa, the results were tallied using data from 331 villages.

"After a through forensic audit and re-tally, the commission called the four contestants on Thursday 24th September and briefed them on the findings. However, declaration forms for 58 villages out of 389 villages (representing 14.9 per cent) were completely missing," the statement reads in part.

According to the statement Ms Wanyoto has a total of 2,061 votes translating into 54.8 per cent while Ms Galiwango has 18, 872 representing 36.8 per cent. The other two candidates are Jalia Namasaba who has a score of 2,824 thus 5.5 per cent and Ms Shadia Luwunule has 1,462 hence 2.9 per cent.

In his address to the media after the release of the results, Mr Arimpa said: "the commission will carry out elections in the remaining five villages, twenty five wards and two divisions on a date which will be announced."

The NRM party primaries for the election of the Woman MP for Mbale City were conducted on September 4, but results were never announced due to the violence and chaos that was exhibited in the region.

