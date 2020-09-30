Uganda: Security Tight As Lukwago Arrives for Nomination

30 September 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Damali Mukhaye

Kyambogo — Ntinda road in Kampala has been closed by police ahead of nomination for Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

Mr Lukwago had booked 12.30 pm for his nomination at Ntinda regional election offices but he arrived at the venue at 1pm amid cheers from his supporters.

Police have, however, mounted blockades in the middle of the road blocking all motorists from either side of the road and paralysing traffic.

Security has also been tightened at the regional electoral offices.

Mr Lukwago is expected to tussle it out with Musician Daniel Kazibwe aka Raga Dee of the ruling National Resistance Movement and Ms Beatrice Kayanja of the Democratic Party (DP) in the 2021 general elections.

Others in the race are; Nabilah Naggayi Sempala who has expressed interest to run on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, Isaac Sendagire and Innocent Kawooya, both independents.

The nomination of Local government candidates including councilors, division mayors and lord mayors ends tomorrow at various Electoral Commission regional offices.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.