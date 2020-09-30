Uganda: Security Tight As Lukwago Arrives for Nomination

Kyambogo — Ntinda road in Kampala has been closed by police ahead of nomination for Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

Mr Lukwago had booked 12.30 pm for his nomination at Ntinda regional election offices but he arrived at the venue at 1pm amid cheers from his supporters.

Police have, however, mounted blockades in the middle of the road blocking all motorists from either side of the road and paralysing traffic.

Security has also been tightened at the regional electoral offices.

Mr Lukwago is expected to tussle it out with Musician Daniel Kazibwe aka Raga Dee of the ruling National Resistance Movement and Ms Beatrice Kayanja of the Democratic Party (DP) in the 2021 general elections.

Others in the race are; Nabilah Naggayi Sempala who has expressed interest to run on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, Isaac Sendagire and Innocent Kawooya, both independents.

The nomination of Local government candidates including councilors, division mayors and lord mayors ends tomorrow at various Electoral Commission regional offices.