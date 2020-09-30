Somalia: Finance Minister Meets With UN Officials

30 September 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Finance of the Federal Government of Somalia, Abdirahman Duale Beyle, held a meeting with UN officials in Mogadishu on Tuesday.

Beyle had talks with the United Nations Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan, and his deputy Adam Abdelmoula, focusing on the country's economic situation.

The UN Office in Somalia has pledged continued support to the Somali government in financial reform and debt relief.

The new PM Mohamed Hussein Roble has this week met with the US ambassador in Mogadishu and signed a deal on the debt cancellation.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.