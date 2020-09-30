Nigeria: Police Arrest Seven-Man Gang of Robbers in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a seven-man gang of robbers terrorising the residents of Girei, Ganye and Mayobelwa Local Government Areas of the state.

The state police command disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje.

Nguroje said the seven-man gang of robbers were arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad ( SARS) and police operatives attached to Girei, Ganye and Mayobelwa LGAs.

The statement said: "Police operatives attached to Girei/Ganye Divisions and SARS have arrested a gang of seven criminals that attacked and robbed three commercial motorcyclists in Girei , Ganye and Mayo - Belwa LGAs after inflicting severe injuries on them and carting away their motorcycles."

According to Nguroje, "Investigation has revealed that the dare-devil criminals, Kabiru Muhammed, 23; Idris Salisu, 42, and Friday Elkanai, 23, all residents of Wuro-Hausa, Yola South LGA; Lafiya in Lamurde LGA, and Dikong in Mayo-Belwa LGA, who are all members of hunters association and eventually betrayed the trust put in them by members of the public.

"Similarly, on September 27, following a credible information, the gallant men of the command attached to SARS arrested Sadiq Abdullahi, 20; Awal Bakari 23; Aminu Gidado, 23, and Aliyu Abubakar, 25, all residents of Mayo Belwa LGA and recovered two Dane guns, four cutlasses, three knives, a set of military uniform and four pairs of dessert boots."

He said the police command is ensuring that the victims get proper medical attention and also have their stolen motorcycles back.

Nguroje said the police enjoined the residents of the areas to report any suspicious persons to the nearest police division or report same through any of the Police Command Control/Emergency numbers: 08089671313, 08107364974, 08053872326.