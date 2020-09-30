Sudan: Two Dead in Eastern Sudan Grenade Blast

Kasssala — A listener told Radio Dabanga that a grenade was found in an house under maintenance in El Soug El Shaabi neighbourhood.

"While they were trying to remove the grenade from the house, it detonated," he said. "The blast resulted in the immediate death of a 15-year-old boy. A 40-year-old man died not much later."

The injured were taken to Kassala Teaching Hospital.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.