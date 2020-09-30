Sudan: Two Dead in Eastern Sudan Grenade Blast

30 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kasssala — A listener told Radio Dabanga that a grenade was found in an house under maintenance in El Soug El Shaabi neighbourhood.

"While they were trying to remove the grenade from the house, it detonated," he said. "The blast resulted in the immediate death of a 15-year-old boy. A 40-year-old man died not much later."

The injured were taken to Kassala Teaching Hospital.

