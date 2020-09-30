South Africa: Works of Art At UCT

30 September 2020
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

The University of Cape Town (UCT) boasts a vast visual art collection, comprising approximately 1 700 artworks across 70 UCT buildings.

The Works of Art Collection committee, which oversees the display and integration of art into campus life, is reshaping the university's art collection and transforming it into a resource for researchers, curators and students. The committee is playing a critical role in redressing some of the past's injustices through its commitment to purchasing artwork by both prominent and emerging South African artists. In addition, it is re-curating how the artwork is displayed across campus to ensure that the work reflects the diverse array of UCT staff and students. Lerato Maduna captured some of these artworks on display.

