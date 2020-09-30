Algeria: Referendum On Constitution Amendment - Awareness Campaign As of Oct. 7th

Algiers — The National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE) on Monday announced that an awareness campaign would be launched on October 7th, ahead of the referendum on the constitutional amendment.

"In application of the provisions of the organic law on the electoral regime as well as those of organic law relating to the ANIE, the campaign to raise awareness in matters of election and the dissemination of electoral culture are among the prerogatives of the ANIE," the same source added.

The electoral campaign will be conducted by the Governmental staff which has to transmit the campaign programme to the president of the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE), the political parties which have parliamentary group at both Houses of the Parliament, national associations which have effective representation in at least 25 provinces and political figures.