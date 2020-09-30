Namibia: Hanamub Joins Chippa United

30 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maurice Kambukwe

Brave Warriors defender Riaan Hanamub has penned a three-year deal with South African premiership outfit Chippa United, the club announced the news through their social media platforms yesterday.

Hanamub has been on the books of Glad Africa championship side Jomo Cosmos before signing with the Port Elizabeth-based team on a three-year contract, with an option to renew for another two years.

Before moving to South Africa in 2018, the Namibian international also played for Otavi-based outfit Touch & Go, and one of Namibia's oldest club Orlando Pirates before joining Jomo Cosmos.

Hanamub was part of the team that won the Cosafa Cup in 2015, he has also represented Namibia at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) that took place in Egypt.

Brave Warriors assistant coach Robert Nauseb yesterday took time to congratulate the defender and also encouraged him to work hard.

"It is a better move for the player himself, he has been playing in the National First Division (NFD), and getting an opportunity to play in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is a big step which will help the national team in the long run, as he will gain more experience playing in the top flight league in South Africa which is more competitive than the NFD," said Nauseb

"I urge him to continue working hard and remain humble because as long as he does that, all good things will continue falling in place."

