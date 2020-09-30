South Africa: Municipality Moves to Lift Water Rationing in Burgersdorp Amid Covid-19 Surge

analysis

Burgersdorp in the Eastern Cape has embarked on an emergency plan to lift water restrictions as an outbreak of Covid-19 infections has reached levels similar to those during the surge in July and August. Residents of the town have access to water for only seven hours every second day. Municipal manager for the Joe Gqabi District Municipality, Zolile Williams, said in his latest update that the incidence of coronavirus infections in the Burgersdorp area is now 906 per 100,000 of the population. A lockdown on movement in the town is under consideration.

Emergency electrical repairs to a borehole and to infrastructure at the Chiapinnisklip Dam have been made in an effort to lift water restrictions in Burgersdorp where an outbreak of coronavirus infections since the beginning of September has seen cases rise to 229.

Burgersdorp residents have had access to water for only seven hours every second day since the beginning of 2020. The municipality had refused to lift the restrictions during lockdown.

In response to a request on 20 March by the Democratic Alliance councillor Marina van Zyl to lift water restrictions in the town, municipal manager Zolile Williams wrote:

"We appreciate your interest in responding to the current...