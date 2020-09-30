South Africa: Woman Who Falsely Accused Deputy President of Conspiracy to Murder Jailed

30 September 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Hawks have welcomed the sentencing of Nomfundo Petronella Sambo after she pleaded guilty to a string of charges, including falsely claiming to be Deputy President David Mabuza's niece and implicating him in a murder conspiracy.

The 32-year-old made startling false allegations in an affidavit that Mabuza was plotting to murder an eco-tourism businessman, Fred Daniel, on 5 November 2018.

"The alleged incident is purported to have happened in the police precinct of Sandton, which resulted in the opening of a criminal docket at Sandton police station," said spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

However, the Hawks' investigation later found that the Deputy President was out of the country at the time of the alleged offence.

"It became clear that the statement may not have been truthful but a possible fabrication, including her relationship with the Deputy President," said the Hawks.

The other charges include concealing her real identity, using the pseudonym of "Thandeka Mabuza" and masquerading as the Deputy President's niece, for which she was sentenced to five years imprisonment without the option of a fine.

"The court also found her guilty on a charge of opening a false case of kidnapping, theft and robbery at Low's Creek SAPS, where she claimed that she lost a work laptop and R4 000 in cash. For this, Sambo was sentenced to seven years imprisonment without the option of a fine.

"A further six years of imprisonment was imposed on her for a fraudulent purchase of furniture valued at R28 000 at Russells, Hazyview," said Mulaudzi.

Sambo will serve seven years direct imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to all charges last month, the Hawks added.

Sambo was arrested in March 2019 and later released on R3 000 bail.

However, bail was withdrawn when she did not attend the subsequent court appearances and she remained in police custody until her sentencing on Tuesday. - SAnews.go.za

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.