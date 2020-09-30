South Africa: CSA Wins Battle With Sascoc - but the War Is Not Over

29 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Cricket South Africa has seemingly won its battle with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee over the latter's intention to set up a task team to investigate the sport. But the war for control of Cricket South Africa is not over.

Embarrassingly, despite its tough statements and threats, the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has asked Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa to intervene in a stand-off with Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Sascoc intended to exercise its supposed power as the controlling body of sport in the country to investigate CSA over the latter's corporate governance failures. But it has been exposed as toothless. After months of its own political infighting, Sascoc doesn't have the financial resources to see its demands through.

CSA dug in from the moment Sascoc formulated a set of resolutions at a board meeting and relayed its demands on 8 September. Sascoc resolved to implement a series of measures aimed at making CSA functional again based on a lengthy list of concerns.

Sascoc intended to set up a task team to come to its own conclusions about the state of CSA's governance and financial affairs using an independent forensic report as a...

