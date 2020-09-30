Nigeria: Govt Rakes in N700 Billion With Whistle Blowing

30 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chris Agabi

The Federal Government has revealed it generated about N700 billion since the introduction of the whistle blower policy.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed disclosed this on Tuesday at the national conference on the whistle blower policy in Nigeria in Abuja.

According to the finance minister, "There were recoveries and the cleaning of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS); stoppage of non-compliance with the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and violations of the procurement Act 2007, etc".

She noted that the government was able to recover much through the whistleblowers who exposed corruption.

The minister lamented that "at inception there was widespread enthusiasm as Nigerians volunteered numerous actionable information".

"However, after sometime, interest in the implementation of the policy nosedived.

"Our attempt to reawaken public interest on the policy did not quite materialize.

"It was then we realized that there was apparent confusion in the public mind on several issues" she said.

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo said the whistle blower policy "was developed as a tool towards the exposure of corruption and corrupt actors in Government."

The Vice President urged the developers of the new whistle blower bill to expand "the scope of wrongful acts that may be reported by whistleblowers".

The new whistle blower policy he insisted "will energize the people to guard and police their resources through increased exposure of financial and related crimes."

