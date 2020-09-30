Morocco: Promoting Tourism Depends On Resumption of Air Traffic, Minister Says

Agadir — The promotion of the tourism sector depends on the resumption of air traffic and the establishment of competitive offers to attract more foreign tourists, said Tuesday in Agadir Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts, Air Transport and Social Economy, Nadia Fettah Alaoui.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting with the Wali of the Souss-Massa region, Ahmed Hajji, the president of the region, Brahim Hafidi, and tourism professionals, the minister stressed that a program to upgrade the sector in the region has been drawn up and focuses in particular on the air link between Agadir and Europe and the proposition of circuits at competitive prices.

"The meeting was dedicated to assessing the implementation of the 2020-2022 contract-program for the support and revival of the tourism sector signed between the State and the sector's professionals, as well as the constraints facing tourist establishments," she explained.

The meeting also touched on the support of the professionals of the sector not concerned by this program contract in this exceptional difficult situation, the minister said.

A contract-program for the period 2020-2022 was signed on August 6, with the aim of giving a strong impetus to national tourism and instilling a new dynamic to the transformation and the diversification of its value chain.