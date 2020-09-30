North Africa: Libyan Dialogue Is an Important Milestone That Transforms Years-Long Impasse Into Real Momentum - FM

Johannesburg — The outcomes agreed upon at the Libyan Dialogue, held recently in the Moroccan city of Bouznika, represent an important milestone that transforms a years-long impasse into a real momentum, according to the minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.

"Overall, the outcomes agreed upon in Bouznika are encouraging. They represent an important milestone that transforms a years-long impasse into a real momentum," Bourita pointed out in an interview published by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS).

"A political track is definitely open, hopefully paving the way for a global political solution to the Libyan conflict," he added.

"An additional achievement was the format of these talks, as they were Libyan-led and Libyan-owned. They were held between representatives of institutions whose legitimacy derives from the 2015 Skhirat Agreement, which remains a valid Libyan framework that Libyan representatives can update, adapt and amend as they see fit," the minister underlined.

Both delegations, the Libyan High State Council and the Parliament of Tobruk, agreed, for the first time, on the dispatching and incumbents of several sovereign leadership positions, he said.

Moreover, they agreed, in the final joint communiqué, to continue this dialogue in order to complete the necessary measures that guarantee the implementation of this agreement, Bourita added.

"As always, Morocco stood and will stand by the Libyan people to help them regain their stability, progress and well-being," the minister noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Conflict North Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Morocco did not put forward any proposals or even a recommendation, other than encouraging Libyan brothers to sit, talk and be solution-oriented not process-oriented. At this point, only Libya matters," Bourita stressed.

"The principled stand of HM King Mohammed VI is that the solution will be Libyan or will not be! It will be political or will not be! It will be inclusive or will not be! And most and foremost, it should not and cannot be military," he said.

"It can work, should external interference in the Libyan crisis cease immediately, including especially the arms flow that is fuelling the conflict, playing with fire and gambling with the security of the entire Sahelo-Maghrebian region," Bourita noted.

"The Libyan conflict is not only a tragedy for Libya and the Maghreb, it is also a strategic nonsense and a no-win situation for all in the long run. It is high time for wisdom!," he added.

The Skhirat Agreement and the outcome of the Bouznika talks have shown, without a doubt, that the Libyans can overcome their differences if allowed to resolve their problems by themselves, without interference, Bourita said.

"Morocco has full faith in the Libyans. We strongly support what they agree upon in order to reach a lasting and peaceful political solution to the crisis," he pointed out.