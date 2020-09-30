Kenya: Panic As Explosives Found in Kwale Pit Latrine

Security agencies in Kwale County have recovered two explosives that were found hidden in a pit latrine.

According to a police report seen by the Nation, the explosives were found by locals who were digging a pit latrine in Kinyongo Village in Lunga Lunga Sub-County.

An area resident, Mr Emmanuel Musa, said the explosives may have been hidden there by unknown people.

Mr Musa said the locals were unaware what the items were, and that children had even been playing with the explosives.

He said the villagers only reported the matter to the officers stationed at Lunga Lunga on Tuesday.

Kwale County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo said officers successfully removed the explosives and they are in safe custody awaiting bomb experts.