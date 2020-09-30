Kenya: Panic As Explosives Found in Kwale Pit Latrine

30 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Fadhili Fredrick

Security agencies in Kwale County have recovered two explosives that were found hidden in a pit latrine.

According to a police report seen by the Nation, the explosives were found by locals who were digging a pit latrine in Kinyongo Village in Lunga Lunga Sub-County.

An area resident, Mr Emmanuel Musa, said the explosives may have been hidden there by unknown people.

Mr Musa said the locals were unaware what the items were, and that children had even been playing with the explosives.

He said the villagers only reported the matter to the officers stationed at Lunga Lunga on Tuesday.

Kwale County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo said officers successfully removed the explosives and they are in safe custody awaiting bomb experts.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.