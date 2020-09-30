Morocco: Mission Accomplished for Moroccan Field Hospital in Zaatari Camp - Military Source

Rabat — The 1st military medico-surgical field hospital set up in Zaatari Camp in Jordan by Morocco has completed its humanitarian mission towards Syrian refugees, after eight years of commendable services, accomplished with professionalism, dedication and a high sense of responsibility, said on Wednesday a military source.

Operational since August 2012 as part of the humanitarian aid granted by Morocco following the high instructions of His Majesty the King, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) for the benefit of Syrian refugees, this field hospital had a capacity of 60 beds and a staff of 125 medical executives, including 27 military doctors covering nearly twenty specialties, the source added.

In October 2012, HM King Mohammed VI, accompanied by HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, visited the military medico-surgical field hospital in Zaatari Camp.

On this occasion, the monarch handed the head doctor two donations by the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity and the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation benefitting Syrian refugees in the Zaatari camp.

The Foundation's donation was made up of 6,000 blankets (5,000 for the elderly and 1,000 for infants and children), 7 incubators for new-borns and 1,000 units of medical material for infants.

The Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation's donation included consignments of drugs, medical equipment and foodstuffs.

In July 2017, a delegation of Moroccan MPs accompanied by their counterparts from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (APM) visited the Moroccan medical-surgical field hospital in Zaatari.

Throughout its mission, the facility provided 1,044,459 medical consultations to Syrian refugees, including 284,711 men, 346,606 women and 413,142 children.

A total of 1,591,780 medical services were provided for the benefit of 444,102 men, 557,721 women and 589,957 children, while 797,479 prescriptions were issued.

The deployment of this military hospital in the Zaatari camp reflects the strong involvement of the Kingdom of Morocco under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in humanitarian action.

It also shows Morocco's commitment to providing medical aid to Syrian refugees, according to the same source.

The Kingdom's contributions in humanitarian actions worldwide are indeed a practice rooted in the history of Morocco and are part of a century-old tradition.

This was reflected, throughout nearly 60 years, through the deployment of Contingents and Field Medico-Surgical Hospitals of the Royal Armed Forces and the humanitarian aids sent to several populations affected by crises or natural disasters.