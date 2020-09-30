Nigeria: Fayemi, Ojudu Feud - El-Rufai Heads Reconciliation Committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a 6-member reconciliation committee headed by Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai to stem the crisis rocking the Ekiti State chapter of the party.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said Mr Ini Morgan will serve as secretary of the committee while Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Gen. Lawal Jafaru Isah (rtd), Senator Owelle Rochas Okorocha and Gen. Muhammed Buba Marwa (rtd) are members.

"In line with the mandate of the APC Caretaker Committee and the president's admonition to party members to support the amicable and rancour-free settlement of internal party disputes, we call on our esteemed party members and leaders in Ekiti State to approach the Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai-led Reconciliation Committee with all issues so as to achieve amicable settlement in the state chapter," the party said.

The Architect Paul Omotosho-led APC in the state had suspended 10 chieftains of the party including Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Mr Babafemi Ojudu, Mr Oyetunde Ojo and eight others over alleged anti-party activities.

The Ojudu faction of the party in the state, in a swift reaction, also announced the suspension of Governor Kayode Fayemi over alleged anti-party activities.

But the national leadership of the party said the "suspension" of Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi and other members of the party by the Ojudu group was a nullity.