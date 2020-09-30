Nigeria: Terror Attack - Military Pledges to Support Zulum

30 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

Military authorities yesterday said they would continue to provide support for the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, whose convoy was attacked twice last week by Boko Haram terrorists and the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP).

The attack led to the death of 18 people, including 10 policemen, four soldiers and four civilians.

A statement issued by the Nigerian Army headquarters said it would provide support for the governor in his bid to relocate internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral home.

"The Nigerian Army is fully in support of the ongoing efforts by the Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, to relocate our fellow country men and women who are internally displaced in the state back to their ancestral homes.

"Indeed the governor's efforts are commendable and the right steps in the desired direction," the military said.

The statement signed by Army Spokesman, Col Sagir Musa, said as a patriotic and key agency in the war on terror in the North-east region, the Nigerian army "would continue to do everything possible to ensure the successful actualisation of the governor's desire, and hereby declares its unflinching commitment to the relocation of the IDPs to their original abodes.

"In this regard, the Theatre Command has been directed to do all it takes to ensure the successful and seamless relocation of the affected people in the state."

The army said the relocation of the law-abiding Nigerians to their towns, villages and homes at this stage of the war against insurgency was highly strategic and a decisive political decision required to actualise both the political and military objectives of the war towards the ultimate end of restoring peace and stability to Borno State and the North-east region.

The military authorities commiserated with the state governor, families of all the fallen heroes (military, police and civilian victims) as a result of the dastardly act of ambush by the terrorists on Monguno-Kross Kauwa Road in the state.

"The Nigerian army wishes to once again commend Governor Zulum and the Borno State Government for this important step, and to reassure the country of its determination and commitment to the successful prosecution of the war on terror in Nigeria.

"The army urges other stakeholders in this endeavour to join hands and redouble their efforts towards restoring peace to our dear fatherland, Nigeria," the spokesman said.

