Kenya Records 151 New Covid-19 Cases, 168 Recoveries

Another 151 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after 2,927 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman has said.

This brings the national caseload to 38,529.

Nairobi still tops with 32 new cases while Nakuru and Kisumu follow with 24 and 22 cases respectively.

Making the announcement Wednesday afternoon during the daily briefing by the Ministry of Health, Dr Aman also revealed that another 168 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing total recoveries in Kenya to 24,908.

Over the same period, four more patients succumbed to the disease, raising Kenya's Covid-19 death toll to 711.

