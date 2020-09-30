Egypt Celebrates Launch of Fourth German-Made S-44 Submarine

30 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Navy celebrated on Tuesday29/9/2020 the launch of the fourth S-44 submarine that will enter the navy's service soon.

The German-made Type 209/1400mod submarine comes as part of the Egyptian army's efforts to improve combat and technical skills of its personnel using the latest standards.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Commander of the Egyptian Navy Ahmed Khaled Hassan conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki to all those who contributed to finalizing this deal.

Egypt has highly-skilled cadres, who are capable of using the latest technological techniques in the fields of operation and maintenance, Hassan said.

He sheds light on strenuous efforts exerted by the Egyptian Navy to rehabilitate the naval fleet and its infrastructure in the past period.

The S-44 submarines are part of an Egyptian military strategy aimed at overcoming challenges hitting the region and maintaining full control over the Egyptian coasts along the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, Hassan added.

The four S-44 submarines were manufactured by German multinational conglomerate ThyssenKrupp.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

