Egypt's Sisi congratulates Kuwait's new emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi sent a cable on Wednesday30/9/2020 to Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah of Kuwait congratulating him for assuming power as Kuwait's new emir.

Presidential Spokesman Bassem Radi said, in his cable, President Sisi conveyed on the part of the Egyptian government and people his heartfelt congratulations to the new emir, wishing him success in proceeding ahead with the development march and maintaining progress achieved by late Sheikh Sabah al Ahmed al Jaber al Sabah who died on Tuesday 29/9/2020.

The president also reiterated depth of ties binding Egypt and Kuwait in the various spheres, voicing hope for furthering fruitful cooperation for the welfare of their people and for serving issues of interest for both Muslim and Arab states, the spokesman added.

President Sisi also wished Kuwait and its people continued progress and prosperity, said the spokesman.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Nawaf took the constitutional oath before the Kuwaiti National Assembly, becoming the new emir of the country.

Sheikh Nawaf has been Kuwait's crown prince since February 7, 2006, when he was appointed by the late Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah, who died in the United States, where he was receiving medical treatment.

Sheikh Nawaf had previously served Kuwait for over 50 years under various positions.

From 1994 until 2003, the new emir was deputy chief of the Kuwaiti National Guard. In 2003, he was appointed as Minister of Interior and as the first Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait.