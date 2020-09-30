Zimbabwe: Chivi South Primaries Progressing Well

Chivi — Voting in the Zanu PF Chivi South primaries is progressing well having started around 9am.

Ruling party members from across the constituency braved light rains that have been falling here since morning to go and cast their votes at the 36 polling centres that were set up.

Provincial political commissar Cde Jevas Masosota who is supervising the primaries expressed satisfaction with progress saying polling was expected to close by 4pm.

According to Mr Masosota the ruling party put in measures to make sure the exercise complies with Covid-19 regulations.

Former Chivi South legislator Cde Mafios Vutete is eyeing a return and is battling with eight other aspiring candidates namely Cdes Munyaradzi Zizhou, Rikios Hlambelo, Dennis Masomere, Peter Matuka, Enock Shindi, Naledi Maunganidze, Samson Mutsamba and Abson Madususe for the right to represent Zanu PF in the forthcoming by-election.

The by-election will be held to fill a vacancy left following the sacking from Zanu PF of Mr Killer Zivhu who was legislator for the area for abusing social media and treacherous behaviour.