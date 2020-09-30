Zimbabwe: Impact of Covid-19 Lockdown On Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in Zimbabwe

30 September 2020
Kubatana.net (Harare)
In less than four months, COVID-19 has upended almost all expectations for 2020. Beyond the loss of life and the fear caused by the pandemic, businesses around the world have faced disruptions at a speed and scale unprecedented in the modern era. Informal businesses and smaller firms in poor countries are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

SIVIO's latest report presents results of a study conducted to assess the impact of COVID-19 on Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSME's) in Zimbabwe. In particular, this report focuses on four thematic areas:

  1. The impact of the Zimbabwe lockdown at its peak (between 30 March and 31 May 2020) on business cycles and operations.
  2. The response of MSME's to the directive to shut down and work remotely.
  3. The level of diversification and innovation generated by the new opportunities arising from the presence of COVID-19.
  4. Efforts by MSME's to stay afloat and recover from lost business during the lockdown.

Read the full report here (2MB PDF)

Source: SIVIO Institute

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

