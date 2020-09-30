Zimbabwe: Impact of Covid-19 Lockdown On Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in Zimbabwe

In less than four months, COVID-19 has upended almost all expectations for 2020. Beyond the loss of life and the fear caused by the pandemic, businesses around the world have faced disruptions at a speed and scale unprecedented in the modern era. Informal businesses and smaller firms in poor countries are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
SIVIO's latest report presents results of a study conducted to assess the impact of COVID-19 on Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSME's) in Zimbabwe. In particular, this report focuses on four thematic areas:
- The impact of the Zimbabwe lockdown at its peak (between 30 March and 31 May 2020) on business cycles and operations.
- The response of MSME's to the directive to shut down and work remotely.
- The level of diversification and innovation generated by the new opportunities arising from the presence of COVID-19.
- Efforts by MSME's to stay afloat and recover from lost business during the lockdown.
Read the full report here (2MB PDF)
Source: SIVIO Institute