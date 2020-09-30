Zimbabwe: TZ Plans for Competition Resumption

30 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Elina Mhlanga

TENNIS Zimbabwe is seeking to get competition underway with small events in the form of club championships in a move expected to help locally-based players get ready for the return to international tournaments.

The national association is looking at holding three 18-and-Under international tournaments between November and December.

But their emphasis at the moment is to start staging local competition in preparation of the upcoming international events they want to host.

The tournaments are usually held in March and August but could not be held as per their usual schedule following the disruption of the calendar due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tennis is among the low risk sport codes and have been training while competition is subject to approval by the responsible authorities.

They have been given the go ahead by the International Tennis Federation for the junior events and they now have to apply for approval from the Sports and Recreation Commission and Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.

Tennis Zimbabwe manager Cliff Nhokwara said the events will act as part of preparation for upcoming international tournaments.

"We have some events we are pushing, maybe not necessarily tournaments but small events as our platform to returning to competition. In our efforts to return to competition, which include the international events like the 18-and-Under in December, two pencilled for Harare and one in Bulawayo.

"For now we still have verbal arrangements with the ITF for the two in Harare. The plan is that the Bulawayo event moves back by a week. Instead of starting on December 7, we start on November 30," said Nhokwara.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.